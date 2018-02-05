02/05/2018: Where millennials stand on immigration

(U.S. Edition) Friday's weak showing for stocks — the weakest day for stocks of the Trump presidency — is contributing to drops around the world. We'll hear more from Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, about what could be going on. Afterwards, we'll look at why the January jobs report — which showed American workers were getting paid more — might not be as positive as it seems. Plus: We dive into a new survey from GenForward — an ongoing study that looks at how millennials across different racial groups think about major societal issues — that shows where millennials stand on the issue of immigration.