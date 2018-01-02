DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/01/2018: Farming in focus for India’s 2018 budget

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Rural areas and agriculture are a big focus of India’s 2018 budget. We’ll explain the details of the prime minister’s election-year plan. Then, nearly a dozen nations have agreed to advance annual contributions to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees after the U.S. partially cut off its funding. But will it be enough to continue efforts to run schools and clinics in the region? Afterwards, we’ll take you to Ethiopia where global warming and El Niño are blamed for a sugar shortage. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.