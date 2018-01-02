02/01/2018: Farming in focus for India’s 2018 budget

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Rural areas and agriculture are a big focus of India’s 2018 budget. We’ll explain the details of the prime minister’s election-year plan. Then, nearly a dozen nations have agreed to advance annual contributions to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees after the U.S. partially cut off its funding. But will it be enough to continue efforts to run schools and clinics in the region? Afterwards, we’ll take you to Ethiopia where global warming and El Niño are blamed for a sugar shortage.