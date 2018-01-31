DownloadDownload

01/31/2018: The promising drug for Alzheimer's

(U.S. Edition) President Trump spent part of his State of the Union speech last night talking about the need for infrastructure funding, saying he needs at least $1.5 trillion. On today's show, we'll look at where this money might come from and when his official plan will be released. Afterwards, we'll look at how researchers see promise in some anti-diabetes drugs that could reduce memory loss and improve cognitive ability for those suffering from Alzheimer's. 

