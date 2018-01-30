01/30/2018: The hungry tapeworm feeding on the U.S. economy

(Markets Edition) Warren Buffett is teaming up with Amazon and JPMorgan to create a company aimed at tackling the issue of health care costs. We'll look at what they want to offer to their employees, and how insurance and pharmacy stocks are faring amid the news. Afterwards, we'll discuss why bond yields have been rising for the past several months, and then talk about the new method some workplaces are using to concentrate (hint: it actually involves noise).