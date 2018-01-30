01/30/2018: Eurozone sees fastest growth in a decade
(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Worries over the U.K.’s economic health were stoked Monday night after a leaked Brexit report … but data Tuesday morning showed the Eurozone economy saw its fastest growth rate in a decade last year. We break down trends in two important regions. Then, Hollywood might portray artificial intelligence as taking over the world, but it just might be the solution to freeing up teachers to focus on delivering quality educations.