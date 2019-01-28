The data dearth stood still

January 28, 2019

For all the talk of an impending recession, forecasters seem split on when it'll actually hit. Economists are scrambling to make up for the data held up during the partial government shutdown. A Brazilian mining company's billions in assets are frozen following a deadly dam break over the weekend, but it's not the first time the firm's operations have been put under scrutiny. Plus, we take a look back at that one time Starbucks' CEO Howard Schultz told Marketplace's David Brancaccio he was not considering running for elected office. Today's show is sponsored by SignNow, Pitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.