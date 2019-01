A potential global economic slowdown portends problems stateside. The Fed's Open Market Committee meets next week to gauge the strength of the U.S. economy, but will they be able to "do the numbers" with a shutdown-driven dearth of data? Plus, a recent study — one of many — finds that raising the minimum wage does not mean fewer jobs. Today's show is sponsored by SignNow , Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.