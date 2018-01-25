01/25/2018: What world leaders would tell Trump if they had two minutes with him

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … If you had two minutes with President Trump, what would you say? We put that question to world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Then, before the 2016 Brexit referendum, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned about shifting thousands of his bank’s London jobs elsewhere in the European Union. Now, he shares revised forecasts for his operations doing business in Europe. Afterward, a chat about cutting plastic waste with Procter & Gamble’s head of global sustainability, Virginie Helias.