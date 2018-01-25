DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/25/2018: Is another housing bubble ready to erupt?

(Markets Edition) President Trump is set to give his speech tomorrow about "America First" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a gathering of the world's political, business and thought leaders. Could all of the rhetoric and policy coming from the Trump administration set the country up for a trade and currency war? We'll dive into that question, and then look at a more domestic issue: housing. There's been talk that another bubble could arise, based on factors like the country's sky-high housing prices.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.