01/25/2018: Is another housing bubble ready to erupt?

(Markets Edition) President Trump is set to give his speech tomorrow about "America First" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a gathering of the world's political, business and thought leaders. Could all of the rhetoric and policy coming from the Trump administration set the country up for a trade and currency war? We'll dive into that question, and then look at a more domestic issue: housing. There's been talk that another bubble could arise, based on factors like the country's sky-high housing prices.