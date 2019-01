A flailing auto industry? Not in Kansas (City) anymore

January 24, 2019

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that the U.S. and China were "miles and miles" from resolving their trade conflict, and the markets heard it loud and clear. The Milken Institute has released its annual list of best-performing cities, and No. 1 might surprise you. Plus, we travel to the Kansas City which is performing very well thanks to its booming auto industry.