Some FBI agents sound off on the partial government shutdown, saying they're not able to do their jobs properly. We take a quick look at current market volatility. Global leaders are meeting at the World Economic Forum's summit in Davos, Switzerland is this week, but how important is the gathering, really? Today's show is sponsored by SignNow , Pitney Bowes , the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage .

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.