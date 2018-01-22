DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/22/2018: Looking back at how the Fed handled the financial crisis

(U.S. Edition)  Now that the federal government has been shut down, some federal agencies have furloughed workers. With over half of the staff at the Centers for Disease Control deemed "nonessential," we'll look at some of the tasks that may go unmanaged. Afterwards, we'll talk to Yale professor Andrew Metrick about whether the Federal Reserve could have handled the financial crisis better — a conversation that's part of our new project Divided Decade. In the series, we'll explore how the financial crisis and its aftermath changed America. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.