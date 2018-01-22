DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/22/2018: Can a soccer star turned president reinvigorate Liberia’s economy?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Liberia is suffering from rampant unemployment and endemic poverty, but residents are optimistic today about the inauguration of a soccer star-turned-president’s celebrity status, which they hope will bring about a restoration of the nation’s economy. Then, a new report says 82 percent of the world’s wealth went to the richest 1 percent. We’ll dive into income inequality as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, kicks off this week. Afterward, Australia has more electronic poker machines than any other country, and it  racks up the biggest gambling losses. We’ll talk about why slot machines ensnare society’s most vulnerable citizens. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.