01/22/2018: Can a soccer star turned president reinvigorate Liberia’s economy?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Liberia is suffering from rampant unemployment and endemic poverty, but residents are optimistic today about the inauguration of a soccer star-turned-president’s celebrity status, which they hope will bring about a restoration of the nation’s economy. Then, a new report says 82 percent of the world’s wealth went to the richest 1 percent. We’ll dive into income inequality as the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, kicks off this week. Afterward, Australia has more electronic poker machines than any other country, and it racks up the biggest gambling losses. We’ll talk about why slot machines ensnare society’s most vulnerable citizens.