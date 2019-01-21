DownloadDownload

China’s growth continues to slow

January 21, 2019

Millennials are already in a lot of debt. In fact, 10 percent of Americans ages 18-24 expect to die with debt. And, we look at how tech innovations are changing the ski industry, for better and worse. But first, last year China experienced the slowest pace of economic growth since 1990. That growth is expected to continue to slow this year. However, it’s not all bad news. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income, LinkedIn, Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed.

From this Episode

