Forget Meatless Mondays, it’s all about Veganuary

January 21, 2019

The fortunes of the world's billionaires grew in 2018, while the wealth of the poorest half of the globe's population declined, according to a new report. Plus, GDP numbers out this morning show that the global economy is slowing. And, Veganuary (or Vegan January) is a new trend persuading resolution-makers to forgo meat for the first month of the year. It has big brands hopping on the vegan bandwagon.