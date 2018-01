01/19/2018: All about bonds

(Markets Edition) A lack of enthusiasm for older, lower interest rates is pushing bond yields up to their highest point in years. Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to give us some perspective on what's happening. Next, we're looking at another type of bond: the one you pay to get out of jail. One group is seeking to bond 160,000 out of jail in dozens of U.S. cities over the next several years.