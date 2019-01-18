Clearance insecurity

January 18, 2019

For some government workers, the shutdown might mean skipping bill payments and subsequent bad credit, and that could have implications on their security clearances. A fuel price hike has triggered deadly protests in Zimbabwe, prompting the government to cut off internet access. Plus, for all this talk about a trade war, the share of traded goods around the world looks like it's shrinking.