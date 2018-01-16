DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/16/18: BP takes $1.7 billion spill charge for Deepwater Horizon

(Global Edition) From BBC World Service ... The Deepwater Horizon disaster of 2010 caused the biggest oil spill in U.S. waters and the resulting compensation claims against BP have amounted to many billions of dollars. As the BBC’s Szu Ping Chan explains, the company will book a charge of about $1.7 billion for remaining losses and claims its next set of quarterly results. Next: workers in Germany enjoy some of the best productivity, pay and employment conditions in the world, but the country’s largest union is warning of strike action if further improvements aren’t made. The BBC’s Damien McGuinness in Berlin tells us why. Then we hear from the Indonesian city that's trying to follow in the footsteps of Silicon Valley and transform into a technology hub.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.