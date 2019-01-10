Italy makes it rain, which means cheaper truffles for all

January 10, 2019

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to hear from economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton. She helps us understand some of the history regarding the macroeconomic effects of past government shutdowns. Then we head to Europe, where the Ford Motor Company announced a sweeping overhaul. The BBC’s Bill Wilson told us more. We also talk about food, specifically how certain items that are typically seen as precious and dear are now strangely cheap. This time, it’s truffles, and apparently we have rain in Italy to thank for it. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.