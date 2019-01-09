DownloadDownload

Cancer's death rate has been dropping for 25 years. Why?

January 09, 2019

President Trump made his pitch for more wall funding Tuesday night as the partial government shutdown remains in place. The shutdown is affecting the SNAP program, which helps feed tens of millions of Americans. There’s a chance SNAP benefits will keep coming through the end of February. Also, a report from the American Cancer Society reported that the death rate from cancer has dropped for the 25th straight year. Andy Uhler has more on the factors that have led to the decline. Then, we talk to Washington Post columnist Allan Sloan on how one can keep calm and carry on in the face of chaotic stock market activity. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedU.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

