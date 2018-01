01/09/2018: North Korea going to the Olympics could affect sanctions

(U.S. Edition) After the first formal talks between North and South Korea in just over two years, the forthcoming Winter Olympic Games have become the catalyst for some easing of tensions. We speak with BBC's Hyung Kim about what that means for economic sanctions. Plus, Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood gives us the rundown on what to expect from this year's CES.