(Markets Edition) The yield on the 1-year U.S. treasury note moved above 2.5 percent this morning. What are the global implications of this milestone, and what does it means for the U.S. government? Then, fashion brand H&M is under fire for "cultural incompetency" over an advertising misstep. And, how Airbnb may keep French châteaux from becoming ruins.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.