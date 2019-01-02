DownloadDownload

How a group is fighting Richmond, Virginia's eviction rate

January 02, 2019

We check in with Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors to talk about the activity on the markets, which face the same issues they did at the start of the holidays, but now there’s data indicating a slowdown of global growth. We also check in on how charities are scrambling to lessen the blow of potential losses as the new tax law gave Americans less reason to donate. Finally, we end with a trip to Richmond, Virginia, which has one of the highest eviction rates in the country. A new coalition has emerged there to help change that. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedPitney Bowes and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.     

