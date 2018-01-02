DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/02/2018: Opening a business by Amazon might not be all that lucrative

(Markets Edition) Even though the Federal Reserve engineered a few short-term interest rate hikes last year, the cost of borrowing a house or apartment didn't really go up. To find out if mortgage rates will rise in 2018, we'll check in with David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. Afterwards, we'll discuss how restaurants near Amazon's first headquarters haven't brought in the number of customers that their owners expected. Plus: A look at the high price of youth sports.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.