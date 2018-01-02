01/02/2018: Opening a business by Amazon might not be all that lucrative

(Markets Edition) Even though the Federal Reserve engineered a few short-term interest rate hikes last year, the cost of borrowing a house or apartment didn't really go up. To find out if mortgage rates will rise in 2018, we'll check in with David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. Afterwards, we'll discuss how restaurants near Amazon's first headquarters haven't brought in the number of customers that their owners expected. Plus: A look at the high price of youth sports.