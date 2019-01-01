The book is dead, long live the book!

DownloadDownload

January 01, 2019

Today marks both a new year and the 25th anniversary of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump's pushed for a new trade deal, but controversy over NAFTA is nothing new. We'll look back at some of the criticism the trade deal faced when it was first enacted. Afterwards, following the recent deadly wildfires in California, we'll discuss how one city is helping gardeners and housekeepers who are now out of work. Plus: We'll explore how U.S. book printers are reporting a surprising holiday crunch. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage

