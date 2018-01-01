DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/01/2018: Ditch business gibberish this year

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … Nearly everyone makes a New Year’s resolution, but how many actually keep theirs? If one of your goals is to be a better businessperson, we’ll tell you how to navigate jargon and cut meaningless phrases from your vocabulary. Afterwards, the world is changing fast and 2018 could finally bring driverless cars to a mainstream market or even more consolidation in the retail industry. We’ll tell you what industries and regions of the world could break new ground this year. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.