Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Economy
Breaking Ground
Shelf Life
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism
Learn more
Feb 1, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Sparks fly as a man works on a wind turbine
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Feb 1, 2024
Feb 1, 2024
Worker productivity rises
Stocks rise; worker output outpaces hours worked; manufacturers receive more new orders; unemployment claims rise.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/worker-productivity-rises
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1048209" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/worker-productivity-rises/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sparks fly as a man works on a wind turbine
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks rise; worker output outpaces hours worked; manufacturers receive more new orders; unemployment claims rise.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
2:01 PM PST
1:05
1:51 PM PST
10:22
10:00 AM PST
52:12
7:57 AM PST
7:22
3:07 AM PST
9:32
Jan 31, 2024
26:40
Jan 25, 2024
56:08
Read More
The economy and ethics of AI training data
Read More
More renters expect they'll never buy a home
Read More
Why do companies seem to prefer to cut middle management jobs?
Read More
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, signals cuts are likely months away