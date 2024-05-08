Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Wholesale inventories tick down
May 8, 2024

Wholesale inventories tick down

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; inventories higher than this time last year; rent growth outpaced wage growth since 2019; Uber, Lyft bookings rise.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
