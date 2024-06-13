Jobs IRLDecoding DemocracyA Warmer WorldI've Always Wondered ...

Tesla shareholders vote
Jun 13, 2024

Tesla shareholders vote

Spencer Platt/Getty Image
Markets mixed; Tesla shareholders likely approve Elon Musk’s pay package; SCOTUS ruling could affect unionization; GameStop shareholder meeting overloads servers.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
