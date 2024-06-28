Decoding DemocracyBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Supreme Court curbs regulators
Jun 28, 2024

Supreme Court curbs regulators

Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Markets slip; Supreme Court curtails federal agencies; Nike takes a hit; Tractor Supply ditches DEI.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
