Services sector expands in January
Feb 5, 2024

Services sector expands in January

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; service sector businesses surveyed hopeful for rate cuts; Powell says rate cuts aren’t likely in March; cuts could come sooner if economy weakens.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
