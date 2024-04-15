Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Retail sales rise in March
Apr 15, 2024

Retail sales rise in March

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Stocks close down; retail sales rise 0.7% from February; homebuilder confidence flat in April; investment banking revenue pushes up Goldman Sachs earnings.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Workers used to earn about two-thirds of the income their labor generates. Now, it's just over half.
Why do airlines still use dot matrix printers?
I've Always Wondered ...
The cost of imports from Asia and North America are moving in opposite directions
Washington, D.C., is a test case for phasing out the tipped minimum wage
