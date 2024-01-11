Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Prices rise 0.3% in December
Jan 11, 2024

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Stocks close flat; inflation up 3.5% over the last year; rent inflation data could lag behind actual rent slowdown; unemployment claims fall slightly.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
