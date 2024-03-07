Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Powell says the Fed is not far from rate cuts
Mar 7, 2024

Powell says the Fed is not far from rate cuts

Mar 7, 2024

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Stocks rise; Powell says cutting rates will help the economy avoid a recession; imports rise in January; initial unemployment claims unchanged.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
