PepsiCo revenue falls
Feb 9, 2024

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; PepsiCo blames higher interest rates and lower savings; Dallas Fed president says no rush to cut rates; December inflation numbers revised lower.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
