Mortgage rates tick down
May 9, 2024

Mortgage rates tick down

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Stocks rise; 30-year mortgage rates fall for first time since late March; bond yields have been falling this month; initial unemployment claims rise.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
