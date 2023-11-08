Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Mortgage rates fall
Nov 8, 2023

Mortgage rates fall

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; mortgage rates drop by largest amount since July 2022; Disney’s ad revenue falls; wholesale inventories tick up.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:32 PM PST
27:36
1:46 PM PST
1:46
7:53 AM PST
7:07
3:00 AM PST
33:38
2:14 AM PST
8:53
Nov 7, 2023
24:27
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder