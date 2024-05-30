A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Markets retreat as GDP shows slowing economy
May 30, 2024

Markets retreat as GDP shows slowing economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Markets fell; GDP revision shows slower economy; Boeing meets with FAA on safety plan; Salesforce loses fifth of value.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:38 PM PDT
1:05
7:51 AM PDT
8:38
3:09 AM PDT
8:01
May 29, 2024
29:15
May 29, 2024
10:59
May 28, 2024
28:14
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
Israel-Hamas War
Possible severing of Israeli-Palestinian banking ties stirs worries
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
What, exactly, does "cost of living" mean — and how is it calculated?
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Israel-Hamas War
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy