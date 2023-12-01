Financially InclinedBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
ABOUT SHOW
Manufacturing sector contracts in November
Dec 1, 2023

Manufacturing sector contracts in November

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks rise; manufacturing production falls; new home construction spending rises; manufacturers investing in long-run projects.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:39 PM PST
28:16
2:17 PM PST
1:19
7:34 AM PST
8:36
3:16 AM PST
13:24
3:00 AM PST
16:49
Nov 30, 2023
15:54
Nov 30, 2023
27:58
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
More older people are still paying off mortgages
More older people are still paying off mortgages
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening