Mar 12, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Mar 12, 2024
Mar 12, 2024
Inflation picks up in February
Stocks rise; gasoline and rent push up monthly inflation figures; small business owners more pessimistic; business owners report easier time finding workers.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; gasoline and rent push up monthly inflation figures; small business owners more pessimistic; business owners report easier time finding workers.
