Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Double your impact when you donate to Marketplace today! ⏩ Match my gift!
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation picks up in February
Mar 12, 2024

Inflation picks up in February

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; gasoline and rent push up monthly inflation figures; small business owners more pessimistic; business owners report easier time finding workers.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:24 PM PDT
1:05
7:55 AM PDT
7:29
3:04 AM PDT
9:35
12:02 AM PDT
13:22
Mar 11, 2024
29:54
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
The business behind HBCU marching bands
The business behind HBCU marching bands
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
Reddit plans to let its users get in on the ground floor of its initial public stock offering
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
Car dealers' inventories are up, so haggling and incentives are back
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?
Is it possible that the economy has landed softly enough?