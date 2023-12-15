Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Industrial production rises in November
Dec 15, 2023

Industrial production rises in November

Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images
Stocks rise; auto manufacturing rebounds after strike resolution; services sector activity picks up; hiring quickens in December.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
