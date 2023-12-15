Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Bytes: Week in Review
Financially Inclined
I've Always Wondered ...
This Is Uncomfortable
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
Donate Now
Dec 15, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images
Dec 15, 2023
Dec 15, 2023
Industrial production rises in November
Stocks rise; auto manufacturing rebounds after strike resolution; services sector activity picks up; hiring quickens in December.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/industrial-production-rises-in-november
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_998752" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/industrial-production-rises-in-november/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images
Stocks rise; auto manufacturing rebounds after strike resolution; services sector activity picks up; hiring quickens in December.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
2:20 PM PST
1:05
8:07 AM PST
8:51
3:18 AM PST
15:32
3:00 AM PST
27:35
3:00 AM PST
18:54
Dec 14, 2023
27:19
Dec 13, 2023
1:22
Read More
Is "good news" good news for the economy right now?
Read More
World Bank: Record debt hurting developing countries
Read More
Buying a house? Want to know if it floods? It might be hard to find out.
Read More
Inside Malaysia's $100 billion "ghost city"