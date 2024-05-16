Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩ Double my gift
ABOUT SHOW
Import prices pick up in April
May 16, 2024

Import prices pick up in April

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; monthly increase biggest since March 2022; housing starts rise; initial jobless claims fall.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:08 PM PDT
1:05
8:10 AM PDT
9:35
3:13 AM PDT
9:48
May 15, 2024
17:37
May 15, 2024
28:27
May 14, 2024
28:30
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Animal shelters had a strong 2020. Then came the affordable housing crisis.
Animal shelters had a strong 2020. Then came the affordable housing crisis.
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line  
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line  
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras