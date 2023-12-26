Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Economy
I've Always Wondered ...
Financially Inclined
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism
Donate Now
Dec 26, 2023
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
SDI Productions/Getty Images
Dec 26, 2023
Dec 26, 2023
Home prices rise at a faster pace
Stocks rise; home prices could rise further as mortgage rates fall; retail sales growth slows; economy still supports consumer spending.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/home-prices-rise-at-a-faster-pace
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1008859" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/home-prices-rise-at-a-faster-pace/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
SDI Productions/Getty Images
Stocks rise; home prices could rise further as mortgage rates fall; retail sales growth slows; economy still supports consumer spending.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
3:34 PM PST
27:12
2:15 PM PST
1:05
7:03 AM PST
7:33
3:01 AM PST
5:35
3:00 AM PST
31:00
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Read More
All kinds of products and services are eyeing the money you have left in your FSA
Read More
Do kids have too much stuff?
Read More
Car market could be boring in 2024. That's good.
Read More
So when do we all start accepting that high inflation isn't a thing any more?