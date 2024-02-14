Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Staff
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
National Debt
Breaking Ground
My Economy
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism
Learn more
Feb 14, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Feb 14, 2024
Feb 14, 2024
Fed leadership still waiting for more good data
Stocks rise; Fed could hold rates steady at its next meeting; Lyft includes typo in earnings forecast; Airbnb revenue rises.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/fed-leadership-still-waiting-for-more-good-data
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1055058" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/fed-leadership-still-waiting-for-more-good-data/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Stocks rise; Fed could hold rates steady at its next meeting; Lyft includes typo in earnings forecast; Airbnb revenue rises.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Google
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
5:09 PM PST
27:26
4:33 PM PST
27:05
7:41 AM PST
1:22
7:04 AM PST
13:26
3:05 AM PST
1:05
Feb 13, 2024
18:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Read More
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Read More
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Read More
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Read More
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency