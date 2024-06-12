Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Jobs IRL
Decoding Democracy
A Warmer World
I've Always Wondered ...
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Jun 12, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Fed holds back on rate cuts
Markets mixed; Fed signals one rate cut this year; Inflation cools in May; Sony buying Alamo Draft House theater chain.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/fed-holds-back-on-rate-cuts
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1111735" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/fed-holds-back-on-rate-cuts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Markets mixed; Fed signals one rate cut this year; Inflation cools in May; Sony buying Alamo Draft House theater chain.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
3:49 PM PDT
27:15
2:42 PM PDT
17:41
2:23 PM PDT
1:05
7:30 AM PDT
6:45
3:05 AM PDT
8:07
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Read More
Is pet insurance worth the high premiums?
Read More
Report shows why some kids are struggling at school
Read More
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
Read More
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza