EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
Jun 18, 2024

EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images
Stock markets rise; manufacturing output goes up; EV startup Fisker goes bankrupt; Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
