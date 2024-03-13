My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Dollar Tree announces plans to close stores
Mar 13, 2024

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stocks close mixed; Dollar Tree closing about 1,000 Family Dollar locations; McDonalds says lower-income consumers are pulling back; mortgage applications rise.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
