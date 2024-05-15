Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
Adventures in Housing
Decoding Democracy
I've Always Wondered ...
My Economy
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
⏩ Donations to Marketplace are being MATCHED right now! ⏩
Double my gift
May 15, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
Core inflation cools to three-year low
Stocks rise; inflation remains above Federal Reserve’s target; retail sales flat in April; homebuilder sentiment declines.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/core-inflation-cools-to-three-year-low
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1096168" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/core-inflation-cools-to-three-year-low/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stocks rise; inflation remains above Federal Reserve’s target; retail sales flat in April; homebuilder sentiment declines.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
3:58 PM PDT
17:37
3:28 PM PDT
28:27
1:51 PM PDT
1:05
7:42 AM PDT
9:26
3:10 AM PDT
10:55
May 14, 2024
28:30
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Read More
Animal shelters had a strong 2020. Then came the affordable housing crisis.
Read More
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
Read More
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line
Read More
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras