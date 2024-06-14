Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

Consumer sentiment slips
Jun 14, 2024

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Markets mostly flat; Consumer sentiment down again; Congressional inquiry into Boeing; Cava shares grew 300% in first year.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
