My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
ABOUT SHOW
Consumer sentiment declines
Jul 12, 2024

Consumer sentiment declines

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Consumers feel frustrated with inflation; Surveyed economists think inflation would worsen under Donald Trump; Dollar General reaches a safety settlement.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

2:11 PM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
9:56
3:04 AM PDT
12:53
Jul 11, 2024
26:50
Jul 11, 2024
22:28
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
My Analog Life
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records