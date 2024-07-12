Skip to content
Listen
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Logo
Newsletters
Shows
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart
This is Uncomfortable
The Uncertain Hour
How We Survive
Financially Inclined
Million Bazillion
Marketplace Minute®
Corner Office from Marketplace
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Donate
Search
Menu
Menu
Search
Explore
Latest Stories
Our Shows
Collections
Smart Speaker Skills
Music
Corrections
Company
About Us
Staff
Ethics Policy
Submissions
FAQs
Careers
Support Us
Individuals
Corporate Sponsorship
Foundations
Shop
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
TikTok
Newsletters
Talk to Us
My Analog Life
How We Survive
I've Always Wondered ...
A Warmer World
Your browser does not support the audio format.
Loading...
More From This Show
0:00
/
0:00
0% played
Jul 12, 2024
ABOUT THIS SHOW
ABOUT SHOW
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jul 12, 2024
Jul 12, 2024
Consumer sentiment declines
Consumers feel frustrated with inflation; Surveyed economists think inflation would worsen under Donald Trump; Dollar General reaches a safety settlement.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/consumer-sentiment-declines
COPY THE LINK
Share
HTML EMBED:
<iframe id="mp_1126918" title="Marketplace Embed" src="https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-minute/consumer-sentiment-declines/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Consumers feel frustrated with inflation; Surveyed economists think inflation would worsen under Donald Trump; Dollar General reaches a safety settlement.
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
get the podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Amazon
RSS
Hosted by
Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast
Get the Podcast
Apple
Spotify
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Latest Episodes From Our Shows
2:11 PM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
9:56
3:04 AM PDT
12:53
Jul 11, 2024
26:50
Jul 11, 2024
22:28
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Read More
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
Read More
My Analog Life
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
Read More
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
Read More
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records